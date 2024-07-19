GB Nagar schools face action over RTE lapses

Greater Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration and education department held a meeting with 61 private schools over non-compliance of admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, said officials.

According to officials, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has formed a committee and issued notices to these schools for not admitting students under the RTE mandate, which requires private educational institutions to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for

economically weaker sections of society. The DM highlighted that non-compliance with RTE norms would invite strict actions against

the schools.