GB Nagar Police strengthens women’s safety with pink police booths initiative

Noida: Aiming to provide better policing and safety to women, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner, Laxmi Singh, on Friday inaugurated two pink police booths at bus stand of Phase-2 and Kulesara under Phase-2 and Ecotech-3 police station areas.



According to officials, these booths are strategically located in areas with high female footfall to provide swift police assistance to women in need.

While addressing the programme, the Police Commissioner encouraged the women to feel free to lodge their complaints at the police pink booth.

“Staffed exclusively by female police personnel, these booths create a comfortable environment for women to report their concerns without hesitation. While women help desks are available at every police station, the police pink booths are dedicated to women’s safety and empowerment,” said Singh.

As part of Mission Shakti 5.0, female police officers regularly visit various locations such as societies, schools, companies, metro stations, bus stands, and crowded places within all police station areas.

“Their objective is to educate women about self-defense and cyber security. They also provide information on various government programs related to women’s security, respect, and self-reliance, including Mission Shakti Phase-5.0, Shubh Mangal Yojana, Cyber Crime, and Cyber Security,” the police commissioner said.

Women and students are informed daily about essential helpline numbers, including the women helpline (1090), emergency service (112), child helpline (1098), one-stop center (181), Chief Minister helpline (1076), and cyber helpline (1930).

During the program, Additional Commissioner of Police Headquarters Bablu Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police Law/Order Shiv Hari Meena, DCP Women Safety Suniti Singh, DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi, ADCP Central Noida Hridesh Katheria, ACP First Central Noida Rajiv Kumar Gupta, ACP Women Safety Saumya Singh and other police officers were present.