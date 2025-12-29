GB Nagar extends NY liquor shop timings

Greater Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has extended liquor shop hours to 11 pm on December 30 and 31 for New Year celebrations, officials said.

The directive, issued under the Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025–26, aims to ensure regulated sales while maintaining law and order.

Police and excise officials will monitor compliance, and any violations may lead to penalties, including licence cancellation. Temporary permits remain subject to existing restrictions.