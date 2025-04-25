Gautam Gambhir gets threat mails, probe on

NEW DELHI: India men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir is at the centre of a security alert after receiving two threat emails on April 22 from a suspicious account claiming to be “ISIS Kashmir”.

The threats coincided with a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that killed 26 people. Delhi Police confirmed the emails and said an investigation is underway. Gambhir, a former BJP MP and already under police protection, lodged a complaint at Rajinder Nagar police station with screenshots

of the mails. In 2022, he faced similar threats. Authorities say they are reviewing security arrangements and will act based on findings.

The emails have prompted renewed concerns over high-profile security in Delhi.