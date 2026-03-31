Gaushalas get ₹20.26 crore boost as Delhi outlines expansion, upgrades

New Delhi: In a significant move to strengthen animal welfare in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced a financial package of Rs.20.26 crore for gaushalas and outlined plans to develop modern infrastructure for the care of stray cattle. The announcement was made at an event held at the Chief Minister’s Jan Seva Sadan, where lease extension certificates were also distributed to gaushala representatives.



The funds include Rs.7.64 crore for clearing pending liabilities from June 2024 to March 2025 and Rs.12.62 crore towards fodder expenses from April 2025 to January 2026. In addition, long-pending licenses and lease agreements of four gaushalas located in Sultanpur Dabas, Rewla Khanpur, Harewali and Surhera have been renewed, ensuring uninterrupted services for cattle care.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government is committed to improving facilities for stray animals and ensuring their dignity. “Protection of stray animals, particularly abandoned cows, is essential in a city like Delhi,” she said, adding that gaushalas play a crucial role in providing shelter, nutrition and medical care.

Highlighting future plans, Gupta said that the government will develop 10 modern gaushalas in the first phase, equipped with improved infrastructure and facilities. She also outlined a broader vision to upgrade nearly 40 gaushalas across the city with better veterinary services, sanitation systems and clean energy solutions such as biogas plants. The initiative also focuses on sustainability, with support being extended for setting up biogas infrastructure using cow dung. Officials said this would help promote clean energy while improving sanitation standards at these shelters.

Reiterating the government’s approach, Gupta said, “We want gaushala managements to focus entirely on animal care without any concern,” underlining the importance of removing financial and administrative hurdles.

She further noted that effective gaushala management requires collaboration beyond government support. Stressing the need for collective responsibility, she said that compassion and cooperation between society and authorities are key to ensuring better care for cattle.

Representatives of the gaushalas welcomed the move, expressing gratitude for the timely release of funds and reaffirming their commitment to the welfare and protection of stray cattle in the capital.