Gas pipeline leak safely contained on GTK Road, no damage done

New Delhi: A potential crisis was averted when a gas pipeline leak was promptly addressed near Fortune Mall on GTK Road, ensuring the safety of the public with no reported incidents of fire, loss of life, or property damage.



The leak, which occurred at 11:59 AM on Tuesday, was swiftly managed by the combined efforts of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) technicians and local authorities, highlighting the effectiveness of emergency response protocols in the city.

Delhi Police’s North-West District was alerted, prompting an immediate investigation into the incident. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the gas leak was caused by an accidental puncture in the IGL pipeline. The mishap occurred during routine utility checks by SAM India, a construction company responsible for building a flyover on GTK Road, inadvertently striking the pipeline in the process, an officer said. Officials from IGL were notified of the incident without delay, and their technicians were dispatched to the scene to undertake the necessary repairs.