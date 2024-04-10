Garhi Village crisis: Persistent waterlogging and sewage woes

NEW DELHI: Residents of Gali no.1, Ramesh Market, and the 10 Ghara mohalla in South Delhi’s Garhi Village are grappling with a severe crisis caused by persistent waterlogging resulting from a malfunctioning sewage system. The issue, which has been worsening over the past year, now poses significant health risks, especially to children in the area.



Residents of the area, particularly those residing on the ground floors, find their homes flooded with sewage water, reaching knee-high levels. This has made it nearly impossible for children to attend school without being carried over the flooded streets by their parents, exposing them to serious health threats. This situation not only hampers education but also poses a serious health risk. The stagnant water seeping into homes, particularly those at ground level, has rendered living conditions unbearable and contributed to a surge in illnesses among the community’s youngest members.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) attempted to address the issue by excavating several holes in the canal that runs from Sant Nagar. However, these efforts have thus far failed to mitigate the problem. Moreover, these interventions have inadvertently led to adverse consequences, including sewage water leaking through the openings, which have also become safety hazards. Reports have emerged of residents sustaining injuries after falling into these holes.

“It is very problematic to live in this locality now, and it is getting worse day by day. Our kids are getting ill because of this sewage water,” a resident shared concerns over the worsening situation with Millennium Post, urging the MCD to devise a lasting solution to their plight.