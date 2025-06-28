Gangster’s nephew shot dead in front of daughter in Bawana

NEW DELHI: The nephew of gangster Manjit Mahal was shot dead in front of his daughter, who also suffered a bullet injury in the attack, allegedly by unidentified assailants in the Bawana area on Friday morning, an official said.

The victim was identified as Deepak (43), he said. The case is suspected to be in connection with a rivalry between Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang and Manjeet Mahal gang.

However, Deepak had no recent contact with Mahal and has no prior involvement in any criminal case, a source in the police said. The incident occurred when Deepak, a share trader, had gone for a morning walk with his 10-year-old daughter, and his father was sitting outside their house. Deepak was shot dead by unidentified assailants just 700-800 metres away from his home, a police officer said.

“Deepak suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. His daughter received a gunshot wound on her hand during the attack. Both were immediately taken to a hospital, where Deepak was declared dead and his daughter was said to be out of danger,” the officer added. “Initial investigation suggests that the shooters knew all the entry and exit routes of his house. They had likely conducted proper reconnaissance of the area and were waiting for the right time,” a police source said. He said that the moment Deepak came out of his house and walked some distance, the shooters approached and shot multiple times from a close range. A case has been registered, and teams have been formed to identify and nab the attackers. The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Forensic teams have examined the crime scene and the CCTV footage from the nearby area is being scanned, the officer said. Sources in the police said that they are investigating the entire incident from all angles, including the long-standing feud between Mahal and United Kingdom-based gangster Nandu.

“Deepak was a share trader by profession and was a nephew of Mahal as well. Teams are checking what led to the shootout if it was a property-related case of gang activities,” said the source. He is survived by his wife, two children and parents.

Gangster Nandu, wanted under a Red Corner Notice, remains a suspect in recent killings. He has claimed past murders linked to rival Manjeet Mahal. Police say investigations are ongoing. with agency inputs