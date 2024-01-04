Gangster’s assets worth Rs 100 cr sealed: Police

: The Noida Police on Wednesday sealed assets worth around Rs 100 crore belonging to a gangster in latest financial blow to organised mafia in the region, officials said.

The action has been taken against Ravi Nagar alias Ravindra Singh alias Ravi ‘Kaana’ after an FIR was lodged under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters’ Act at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on Tuesday, they said.

A separate FIR was lodged at the Sector 39 police station in Noida on December 30 in which Nagar, engaged in scrap trading, is among five people accused of raping a woman inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall.

“As part of investigation into the case lodged under the Gangsters Act against scrap mafia Ravi Nagar, a joint team of Beta 2 and Ecotech 3 police stations raided his two companies — Shri Krishna Steels and Prime Processing Tools — where assets worth around Rs 100 crore have been sealed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

Khan said four people mentioned as accused in

the case have already been arrested while further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.