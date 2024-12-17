Gangster linked to Diwali double-murder arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested Wasim (35), an active member of the Hashim Baba and Rashid Cablewala gang, after a brief encounter in the Jyoti Nagar area. Wasim, a resident of Maujpur, was wanted in connection with a double murder in Shahdara’s Farsh Bazar during Diwali celebrations on October 31.

A 40-year-old man and his teenage nephew were shot dead, while the man’s 10-year-old son sustained injuries when two men opened fire outside their home.

Wasim admitted to facilitating the crime under orders from Rashid Cablewala, arranging financial support for Anil alias Sonu Matka (deceased), who carried out the murders. Wasim handed over payment to Anil near the Maujpur Metro Station after the killings.

The arrest followed a tip-off that Wasim, carrying a weapon, was planning another crime. A team led by SI Akhil Chaudhary and Inspector Sunil Teotia intercepted him, but he attempted to flee, losing control of his motorcycle. Despite warnings, Wasim fired at the police, striking SI Chaudhary’s bulletproof jacket. Police returned fire in self-defence, injuring Wasim in both legs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kaushik stated that Wasim’s criminal record dates back to 2009, including theft, assault, and attempted murder. Initially running a jeans-making business, he later joined the gang alongside his brother, Salim alias Tillan.

This arrest deals a significant blow to the gang’s operations in Delhi. Further investigations are underway to identify other accomplices and links in the network.

“This is a key step in solving the double murder and disrupting organised crime in Delhi,” said ACP Kailash Bisht.