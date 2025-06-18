Gangster Kala Jathedi undergoes IVF treatment inside Tihar

NEW DELHI: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, has undergone a medical process related to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for conceiving a child following permission from a Delhi court, sources said on Tuesday.

A Delhi court had earlier allowed Jathedi’s plea seeking interim custody parole for undergoing medical procedure regarding IVF treatment.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Walson heard Jathedi’s application for grant of interim custody parole for six hours to enable him to undergo urgent medical procedure.

On court orders, semen samples were collected from jailed gangster Kala Jathedi on June 14 between 6–7 am in Tihar Jail. AIIMS confirmed the procedure could be conducted on-site, with samples transferred within an hour to the IVF lab treating his

wife in Gurugram.