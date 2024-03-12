Gangster Kala Jathedi marries ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security cover at banquet hall, returns to Tihar

New Delhi: The marriage of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi with “history-sheeter” Anuradha Choudhary alias Madam Minz was held under heavy deployment of police force at a banquet hall here in Dwarka on Tuesday.

Sandeep, facing around two dozen of criminal cases and lodged in Tihar jail, was brought in a police van under heavy security at the venue around 10.15 am to tie the knot with Anuradha, who is out on bail.

Driving herself, Anuradha reached the venue in a black colour Mahindra Scorpio SUV. She was accompanied by members of her family.

Donning a red colour suit and wearing black goggles, Anuradha entered the banquet, Santosh Garden, which had already turned into the fortress with door frame metal detectors, drones and deployment of SWAT (Special Weapons and Techniques) commandoes of Delhi Police. Armed policemen were also deployed at the terrace of neighbouring building. Sandeep changed his clothes for marriage at the venue. He wore ‘kurta-pajama’ with a half jacket on it.

Anuradha also changed her clothes at the venue and wore a pink colour ‘sari’ for her marriage. The Delhi Police had made foolproof security arrangements to avert any incident of gang-wars or the possibility of Sandeep’s escape from custody, sources said. The banquet was booked by Sandeep’s lawyer on Rs 51,000. It is located seven kilometres away from Tihar. The names of every guest were noted down in a register.

The media persons were asked to remain in an enclosure near the entry of the banquet. However, during the marriage ceremony, they were allowed to enter inside but without their mobile phones.

The marriage ceremony started with ‘jaimala’ and was followed by rituals, which were witnessed by about 50 guests, Delhi Police officers, lawyers and the couple’s family members. After the marriage, Sandeep’s mother Kamla said she was happy with her son’s marriage. “He told me, ‘Maa, everything is fine’. He will not indulge in any wrongdoing further,” Kamla told media at the venue.

Sandeep was taken back to Tihar around 3.50 pm in the same police van, in which he was bought. Anuradha, once a closed confidante of slain gangster Anandpal Singh, is facing over half-a-dozen cases related to money laundering, abduction, issuing threats and arms Act in Rajasthan and Delhi.

Sandeep, who is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is facing over a dozen cases of robbery, murders, attempt to murder, extortions and arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, according to Delhi police records.

Anuradha, in a recent interviews with some media, said both of them will forsake the path of crime and lead a normal life after their marriage.

According to the court’s order, Sandeep had got permission from 10 am to 4 pm for his marriage. On March 13, he will be taken to his home town in village Jathedi in Sonipat, Haryana for the couple’s home-coming rituals, the orders also said.