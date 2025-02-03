Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Red Notice subject Joginder Gyong, a notorious gangster wanted for criminal conspiracy and murder, from the Philippines through INTERPOL channels.

Gyong, against whom an FIR was registered at Police Station City Panipat, Haryana, was accused of arranging the murder of a person whose brother, Surender Gyong, he suspected of giving away his whereabouts. Surender was subsequently gunned down by police in a shootout, prompting Joginder to take revenge.

The fugitive has also been connected to several heinous crimes in different Indian states and Union Territories, including Delhi, for robbery, murder, attempted murder, extortion, and kidnapping for ransom.

At Haryana Police’s request, the CBI facilitated the issuance of a Red Notice through INTERPOL on October 25, 2024, leading to Gyong’s tracking and subsequent deportation from the Philippines via Bangkok to Delhi. On his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was apprehended and further handed over to the Special Cell, Southern Range, Delhi Police, who also had some pending cases against him.

The CBI, as India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, since 2021, more than 100 criminals have been brought back to India through INTERPOL channels, strengthening India’s global efforts to combat transnational crime.