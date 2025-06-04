Gangster held after encounter over Rohtak rival’s murder

New Delhi: A 23-year-old sharpshooter linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang was arrested after a gunfight in Rohini’s Sector 35, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Deepak Dhankar from Rohtak, was wanted for the June 1 murder of 47-year-old Anil Kumar in Rohtak’s Ritoli village.

Kumar, uncle of rival gangster Sunny alias Baba, was shot dead outside his home, allegedly in retaliation for a 2022 double-murder case. Acting on a tip-off, a Special Cell team intercepted Dhankar near Dada Lekhram Chowk on Tuesday night.

He opened fire, and police retaliated, injuring him in the leg. He was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. A semi-automatic pistol, three live cartridges, and a stolen bike were recovered. Dhankar later confessed to the murder and his gang affiliation.