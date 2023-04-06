Gangster Deepak ‘Boxer’brought to India from Mexico

Fugitive gangster Deepak “Boxer”, nabbed by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in Mexico, was brought here on Wednesday, officials said and termed the force’s first overseas operation to arrest a wanted criminal a “big success”. A two-member team of the Special Cell with Deepak

arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Mexico via Istanbul around 6 am, they said. Deepak was trying to enter the US illegally through Mexico

and planning to run his gang in Delhi and its neighbouring states from there, a senior police officer said, adding that his links

to a Pakistani national are also being probed. He will be interrogated in connection with his criminal activities and his alleged involvement in the killing of a builder in north Delhi’s Civil

Lines area, police said. The gangster is wanted in 10 cases, including murder and

extortion, registered against him over the last five years, they said. Deepak, a resident of Gannaur in Haryana’s Sonipat district, led the Gogi gang after the

killing of its head Jitendra Mann alias “Gogi” inside the Rohini court complex by two men in September 2021.

Deepak “Boxer”, a winner of a national-level boxing championship, was arrested after extensive work by police and with

the help of US agencies, Special Commissioner Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said. “This is the first time that a gangster has been brought back

to Delhi from another country. He was the most-wanted gangster of Delhi-NCR,” he said. “Deepak got a passport made in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) and took a flight from

Kolkata. He changed flights to reach Mexico. His aim was to cross into the US. The FBI (US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation) and the Mexico Police really helped a lot,” Dhaliwal said. This is a “big success” for the Special Cell as this was a coordinated effort of all teams, he said and added that Deepak’s cousin Sandeep is currently in California but no detention has been made. “There is an elaborate drug

syndicate and even human trafficking is common, but in case of Deepak, a Pakistani national Ali’s involvement is being investigated,” the officer said. “It is very early to say about the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in his leaving the country but this is clear that he was always aligned towards the gang,” Dhaliwal said, adding that police have information on other gangsters and “work is on”. Deepak’s interrogation will help in gathering more information, the senior officer said. His Gogi gang is allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to police. Meanwhile, a Delhi court sent gangster Deepak “Boxer” to an eight-day police custody in connection with a fake passport case. The Delhi Police had sought his custody for 14 days but the court agreed for 8 days. He was produced before the judge inside the Patiala House Courts’ lockup amid tight security.