Gangster associated with Kala Jathedi nabbed: Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested Sandeep alias Lath, a 39-year-old associate of the Kala Jathedi gang, in Lakheri, Rajasthan.



Lath, who has a criminal record spanning over a dozen serious cases—including multiple murders, extortion, and kidnappings—had been declared a proclaimed offender in six cases in Haryana and had been on the run for some

time.

The arrest was made following a tip-off and careful surveillance near a local health center. During the operation, police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges.

This significant capture is expected to weaken the gang’s operational strength.