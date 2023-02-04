Gangster aides nabbed after encounter

New Delhi: Two suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Sampat Nehra gang were arrested following an early morning encounter in Delhi’s Rohini, officials said on Friday.



The accused have been identified as Sandeep (23), a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar district, and 19-year-old Jatin from Baba Haridas Nagar here, they said.

The accused were allegedly being guided by top leaders of the syndicate in executing “sensational crimes”, including targeted killings, in Punjab, the police added.

Acting on information about Sandeep’s movement near the Khera Khurd village in Rohini, the police laid a trap for him.

They intercepted Sandeep and his associate, who were travelling on a two-wheeler. When asked to surrender, the duo tried to flee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

On being chased, Sandeep fired two rounds at the police. The cops retaliated and nabbed them both.

Interrogations revealed that the accused are close associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Sampat Nehra. Sandeep was a classmate of Pawan Nehra, an aide of Sampat Nehra, Singh said.

Pawan Nehra, currently lodged in a Punjab jail, introduced Sandeep with the gang leaders.

Sandeep was in constant contact with Pawan Nehra’s brother Lipin, who is operating from abroad, the police said.

Lipin Nehra works closely with Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi — the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi — who is wanted in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the police added.

Two pistols, seven live cartridges and a two-wheeler were recovered from

the duo.