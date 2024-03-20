Ganges, Brahmaputra basins to feel impact of climate change: Report

The alarming impact of climate change will be felt on South Asia’s major river basins, including the Ganges, Indus and Brahmaputra, according to a new report.It also noted that the critical intersection of anthropogenic activities and shifting climate patterns can spell dire consequences for about a billion people in the area.

According to the report -- “Elevating River Basin Governance and Cooperation in the HKH Region” on these three rivers, there is an immediate need for a climate-resilient approach to river basin management.

The Ganges basin, often regarded as sacred and essential to more than 600 million individuals across the Indian subcontinent, is facing mounting environmental threats. Rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and intensive agricultural practices have exacted a toll on the river’s ecological health. The indiscriminate discharge of sewage and industrial waste has severely polluted the water, posing significant risks to both human health and the environment, the report said.

The monsoon season, critical for replenishing water resources, now brings devastating floods while dry seasons worsen water scarcity, especially in downstream areas such as Bangladesh. These climate-related hazards disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, including women, people with disabilities and marginalised communities, the report added.

In the Brahmaputra basin, climate change -- coupled with dams and development work, is poised to escalate flooding and droughts, particularly in its lower basin.

Glacial melt rates are expected to rise, impacting water availability across the region.

According to the report, despite the urgent need for collective action, governance within these basins remains fragmented, with limited multilateral agreements facilitating basin-wide collaboration. Existing treaties and agreements have often failed to address the broader impacts of climate change or involve marginalised stakeholders.