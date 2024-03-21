Gang stealing equipment from mobile phone towers busted, four held: Police

The Delhi Police has arrested four men, including the kingpin of the Puneet Bombay gang, for allegedly stealing the highly-expensive “radio remote units” (RRUs) attached to mobile phone towers and claimed to have solved 46 cases of theft registered against them in the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Puneet Kumar, the mastermind of the gang, Parveen Rana, Sumit Rana and Salman, a receiver of the stolen RRUs, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have also seized four stolen RRUs valued at Rs 24 lakh and 12 high-tech hardware and software tools from the accused.

The RRU is an equipment installed in mobile phone towers and used in telecommunications, which combine the functioning of transmitting and receiving mobile signals.

“After many complaints, a team was formed to nab the thieves involved in this new kind of theft in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida,” an officer said.

The police team visited the locations from where such theft was reported and collected CCTV footage.

“During investigation, the mobile numbers of some suspects came to light. Subsequently, the team successfully identified the three thieves,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya said.

He added that Kumar, Praveen Rana and Sumit Rana were intercepted when they were going towards Ghaziabad.

Based on the information provided by the three accused, Salman was apprehended from the Bhopura border, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the trio confessed that they previously worked as labourers involved in installing mobile towers in various parts of north India and that is how they acquired the expertise needed to install and remove RRUs.