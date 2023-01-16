Gang of snatchers inspired by Bollywood movie busted, 4 held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted a gang of snatchers who were inspired by a Bollywood movie, the officials informed on Monday. The accused persons have been identified as Vansh aka Varun (21), Pankaj (24), Suleman (40), and Sameer (21), all are residents of Delhi’s Paharganj area.



According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Delhi, Ghanshyam Bansal, a complaint was received by a resident doctor on Thursday stating that on Wednesday he had come to visit Pacific mall along with his wife and at around 9.30 pm, outside the mall, 2 people came on a bike and snatched his Apple I-phone 13 Pro max and run away.

The complainant was able to note down the number of bikes. Later a case was registered under sections of snatching.

The investigation began with the analysis of bike details and CCTV footage. The concerned owner of the bike was examined and it was further revealed that he had already sold his bike to one Hitesh in 2019. Thereafter, Hitesh was examined who claimed that he sold this bike to Pankaj Aggarwal, who further claimed that his bike was lent by Varun aka Vansh for some personal work.

Later, efforts were made to trace Varun and after a couple of days, he was traced in the Jhandewalan area, Bansal mentioned.

DCP West further said that during interrogation, he broke down and revealed that he works at the behest of Pankaj Aggarwal, who directed him to snatch a mobile.

He further disclosed that they are inspired by a movie and were using a sports bike. Accordingly, the role of Pankaj comes to suspected light and during interrogation, he further revealed that he purchases the snatched mobile phone from Varun and further dispose it of to Suleman.

Later, efforts were made to trace Suleman, who was apprehended near Lady Harding’s hospital. He was interrogated. He revealed that he sells mobiles at a low price to people, Bansal confirmed.

During further interrogation, at the instance of Suleman, 18 mobile phones were recovered from his bag, whereas 9 mobile phones were recovered at the instance of Pankaj from his house and a suspected bike was discovered at the instance of Varun from Paharganj.

All the mobile phones were found stolen from different areas of Delhi. During further investigation, On the instance of Varun, his accomplice namely Sameer was arrested, further investigation is in progress, DCP Bansal added.