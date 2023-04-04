Gang of robbers who stabbed & robbed head constable held

New Delhi: The Delhi police have busted a gang of robbers who recently stabbed and robbed a head constable of the Delhi traffic police near the Signature Bridge, the cops informed on Monday. The accused persons have been identified as Anup aka Golu aka Bholu aka Zulfi (37), Mohd Abid aka Kallu (24), and Mohd Arif aka Khujli (26), all are residents of northeast Delhi. They were involved in dozens of cases of robbery.



DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said the hunt for the accused began after several tweets regarding the incident with Delhi Police personal went viral on Twitter. “Later, suspected persons were identified, and informers were directed to provide information regarding the previous and present movements of suspects. Based on the input received by SI Yogender, one suspect Anup aka Zulfi was apprehended from Pushta Road near Jagatpur while he was trying to sell the mobile phone of HC Mohit, Kalsi confirmed.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that his associates Arif aka Khujli and Abid aka Kallu stabbed HC Mohit on March 29 and withdrew

Rs 63,000 from e-Wallets of HC Mohit and sold his mobile phone. Subsequently, it was found that Arif was booked under section 107/151 CrPC on March 30 and his associate Abid was looking to dispose of the ATM cards of the victim in Yamuna. Following this, Arif was apprehended from outside SEM court, Seelampur when he was coming out after he was released on bail, Kalsi mentioned. Abid was also apprehended from village Gamri and 4 ATM cards of HC Mohit, Rs 60,000 withdrawn from the bank account of the victim along with 4 other mobile phones snatched from different victims were recovered.