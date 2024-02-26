Gang of car thieves busted

The Delhi Police have busted a feared gang of auto-lifters, which led to the arrest of a murder-accused and a habitual criminal.

The police received the information about the gang through an anonymous source at the Sarai Rohilla Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Rajan (22) resident of Nagia Park, Shakti Nagar, Delhi, and one 16-year-old juvenile was also apprehended in connection with the case.

According to the Police, the accused was caught following an intensive investigation into a vehicle theft reported on February 11. The accused has a notorious history and had recently been released from jail in January 2024 before resuming his criminal activities.

The team of the Delhi Police utilised technical surveillance and human intelligence to track down the culprits.

Their efforts bore fruit when the juvenile was caught at Shastri Nagar Red Light on Thursday, following the identification of the deceased accomplice, Karan alias Lamba, and, subsequently, Rajan, who was found to be the receiver of the stolen vehicles.