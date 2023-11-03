Gang of 3 burglars held for looting mobile shop

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a gang of burglars for looting a mobile shop on Tuesday. The theft involved mobile phones of various brands, earbuds, pen drives, MI smartwatches, and a 30-inch LED TV.



The police received the information about the incident through the complaint registered on Saturday at Begumpur Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Vikas (25), son of Kedar Puri, resident of JJ Colony Bawana, Delhi, Deepak (33), son of Ratan Singh resident of Budh Vihar, Delhi, and Chandan (35), son of Ravinder Singh resident of Jwalapuri, Camp No 4 Delhi.

According to the police, the incident, which took place in a mobile shop, involved the theft of mobile phones from various brands, earbuds, pen drives, MI smartwatches, and a 30-inch LED TV after the culprits forcibly entered the store.

During the investigation, the police utilised an array of resources, including CCTV footage analysis, human intelligence, and monitoring of recently released criminals, to piece together the puzzle.

A crucial breakthrough occurred when surveillance footage revealed two suspects in a stolen Wagon R car, which led the team to apprehend Deepak. His confession unveiled the involvement of his partner-in-crime Vikas, who was subsequently arrested.

Furthermore, their acquaintance Chandan was also apprehended for receiving stolen mobile phones.

In a swift operation under the ongoing initiative “PARAKRAM,” the dedicated police team, successfully cracked the sensational burglary case within just three days.

A total of 109 stolen mobile phones, a stolen car, 25 earbuds, a 30-inch LED TV, a shutter handle, and two iron rods were recovered during the investigation.

The three arrested individuals have a history of involvement in criminal cases.