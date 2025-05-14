Gang member linked to Barakhamba heist held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a key gang member of the Narendra alias Chotu gang for an armed robbery registered at the Barakhamba Road Police Station.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal. The accused has been identified as Singh alias Rahul (37) resident of Chandan Nagar, Gurugram, Haryana.

According to the police, the robbery, which took place on June 16, 2023, involved three armed assailants who attempted to loot a money exchanger at gunpoint.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, led by ACP Narender Beniwal and Inspector Sandeep Swami, arrested Singh near Nirmal City, Greater Noida, using technical surveillance and secret intel. He confessed to the Barakhamba Road robbery and his role in the Chotu Gang, including a silver heist in Agra. A repeat offender, Singh had served 14 months in jail and faced multiple

cases in Delhi and UP.