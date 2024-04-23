Gang member arrested for Pitampura shooting incident

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a sharpshooter of the infamous Kala Jathedi-Anil Chippi gang for his involvement in a gunfire incident at the residence of a businessman. The police were alerted about the gang member through an anonymous source at the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. The arrested accused was identified as Aakash Dhruv (33) son of Mahender Singh resident of Mukhmelpur, Alipur, Delhi. According to the Police, the accused was caught while riding a stolen scooter and was found in possession of two sophisticated pistols and six live cartridges.



The arrest follows a shooting incident outside a businessman’s residence in Pitampura, Delhi on April 17, where Dhruv and his accomplices allegedly fired six rounds in an extortion attempt, demanding Rs 50 lakh.

This arrest stems from an intensive investigation triggered by multiple criminal activities linked to the notorious gang, which operates both inside and outside prison walls. Inspector Sandeep Dabas from the team of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, leading the operation under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt, received specific intelligence about Dhruv’s involvement and whereabouts, which led to the strategic capture. Previously, the accused Dhruv has been implicated in several criminal cases, including a murder in 2015 and various Arms Act violations. His criminal activities resumed after an earlier release in 2022, following which he rejoined the gang, continuing his involvement in extortion and violent offenses. In a detailed confession, Dhruv admitted to meeting Kala Jathedi, a key gang leader, in prison in 2017 and subsequently aligning with Anil Chippi.

Upon his directives, Dhruv executed the extortion

plan that led to the recent shooting.