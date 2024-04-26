Gang member arrested after gunfight in Rohini

NEW DELHI: A member of Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was arrested by a team of Special cell here following a brief exchange of fire in Rohini Sector-34 on Thursday, police said.

Rahul Dabas (36), was wanted in a murder case and was allegedly involved in seven other cases of attempt to murder and extortion, an officer stated. “A team of Special cell got a tip-off that he was coming to meet someone in Rohini Sector 34 on Thursday. A trap was laid but on seeing the police, he opened fire at our team,” the officer said.

The officer said no one got hurt as the police team members were wearing bullet proof jacket.

Dabas was arrested and interrogated. A firearm has been recovered from him, the officer said. Police said he is a close associate of gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali, who are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.