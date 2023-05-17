Gang involved in sale of fake Ayurvedic medicines busted

New Delhi: The IFSO unit of the Delhi police’s Special Cell has busted a gang of cheats who were involved in the sale of inferior/fake quality Ayurvedic medicines of reputed companies through several call centres, the officials said on Tuesday. The cops have arrested 10 accused persons, including 1 employee of Airtel company.



The accused persons have been identified as Vikas Pal (25), Sonu Pal (26), Rahul Singh (26), Samar (29), Ugarsen Singh (34), Jitender Kumar Singh (32), Rohit Singh (24), Satish Singh (26), Rajesh Singh (25) and Ashutosh Kumar (29) — all are residents of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators have recovered 42 mobile phones, 9 laptops, inferior quality medicines and data of the Hakim Suleman group, UMPL and Kudos from their possession, the police said.

Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) said: “A complaint was registered by IFSO wherein it was alleged that fake, spurious, misbranded and adulterated medicines are being delivered to their customers by some unknown persons who represent themselves as the employees of Unayur Marketing Pvt. Ltd. (UMPL) and call the clients from different mobile numbers and lure them by offering to sell medicines at discounted rates, thereby causing wrongful loss to the clients and wrongful gain to themselves.”

It was also alleged that the fraudsters have also procured the data of UMPL and around 6,372 clients have been defrauded by them to the tune of Rs 1.94 crore since 2017. Later, a case under various sections of the Cheating and IT Act was registered by the IFSO and the investigation was taken up, Gautam mentioned.

He said, “During the investigation, relevant account details from various courier companies and CDRs of alleged numbers were collected. It came to notice that accounts were opened from Delhi and Lucknow. Further, the locations of the alleged numbers were also found in both cities.”

However, the addresses of the alleged persons were not traceable. Hence, the team conducted a comprehensive analysis, carried out an exhaustive field investigation, and finally traced three call centres located in Swaroop Nagar (Delhi), Indira Nagar and Jankipuram (Lucknow). Consequently, the team conducted simultaneous raids at all three locations and apprehended the accused persons, Gautam confirmed.

The accused Rahul Singh is the mastermind of this network. He was running a fake call centre in Indira Nagar, Lucknow along with other partners Ugarsen, Samar Singh and Jitender Singh. He had procured the data of the complainant company from Rajesh Singh, an employee of Airtel through a chain of persons. He sold the data to Vikas Pal and others at 60 per cent commission, DCP IFSO Prashant Gautam added.