Gang illegally selling oxytocin nabbed by Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted a gang and arrested four individuals for the illegal sale of oxytocin, which is often misused in the dairy industry.



An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police about the illegal sale of a natural hormone.

The arrested accused were identified as Sparsh Minocha (28) a resident of Sector 72, Noida, Arjun (28), a resident of Khora, Uttar Pradesh, Manoj (30), and Narayan (44), both residents of Jhuggi Janta Majdoor Colony, Shahadara.

According to the Police, acting on a directive from the Delhi High Court, the investigation was intensified under the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act, leading to the arrests and seizures.

A coordinated effort between the Drug Control Department, GNCT of Delhi, and the police led to the formation of a team supervised by DCP Apoorva Gupta, along with ACP T.R. Bist and Inspector Nirmal Kumar Jha of Gazipur Police Station. The team tracked and monitored the activities of the suspects involved in the illegal trade.

On the night of May 17-18, the team apprehended Sparsh Minocha at Gazipur Dairy Farm. Minocha was found with two bags containing 100 bottles each of oxytocin, some labeled “TATA SUPER” and others plain.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of Arjun, who was found with an additional 200 bottles of oxytocin and a five-liter cane of the chemical.

Subsequent raids resulted in the arrests of Manoj, and Narayan, they were caught with three bags labeled “TATA SUPER,” each containing 100 bottles, and five bags of plain bottles, also containing 100 bottles each. Four more canes were recovered from them.

Additionally, one suspect named Mannu managed to flee from a rented house owned by Anil Choudhary.

From Mannu’s room, authorities recovered one cane, two small bags of spurious bottles, and two large bags of empty bottles.

In total, the operation led to the seizure of 1,300 bottles of oxytocin and six canes.