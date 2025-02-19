Gang caught using high-tech key cloning for vehicle thefts

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has dismantled a notorious gang of auto-lifters using advanced key duplication technology to steal high-end cars, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

The accused were identified as Mehtab (30), Faisal (36), and Shahjaan (32), all residents of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the gang, led by Mehtab, a hardened criminal with over 35 prior cases, operated across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Three members of the gang were arrested, and four stolen cars, firearms, and an Autel key programming machine were recovered. On the intervening night of October 21-22, 2024, police teams intercepted two gang members at Jafar Mahal Road, Mehrauli, Delhi.

The suspects, Mehtab and Faisal, were carrying two country-made pistols and live cartridges at the time of their arrest. A third accused, Shahjaan, was later nabbed in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

During raids, the police recovered four stolen vehicles one Maruti Swift Brezza, one Swift Dzire, one Maruti Eeco, and one Maruti Alto K-10.

All vehicles had fake number plates and tampered chassis numbers. Authorities also seized an advanced Autel MaxiIM IM508 key programming machine, which the gang used to clone car keys and bypass security systems.

Following a spike in high-end car thefts, a dedicated team of Delhi Police, led by Inspector Anand Kumar Jha and supervised by ACP Dinesh Kumar and DCP Nidhin Valsan, began tracking the gang’s activities.

Officers analysed crime patterns and monitored key suspects, eventually zeroing in on the Mehtab-Sameem Pilla gang.On January 29, a tip-off indicated that Mehtab and his associates were planning a theft in the Narela Industrial area.

The police laid a trap, positioning themselves in strategic locations. Around 3:00 am, Mehtab and Faisal were spotted scouting for vehicles.

The officers swiftly moved in, arresting both men while seizing their firearms. A case was registered under the Arms Act at Narela Industrial Area police station.

Investigations revealed that the gang used high-tech scanners to duplicate car keys and disable security features.

The gang stole over 50 vehicles, selling them in Meerut for Rs 1-1.5 lakh each. Mehtab, armed at all times, led operations. Faisal decoded key fobs, earning Rs 15,000-20,000 per theft, while Shahjaan transported stolen cars for Rs 5,000. Police secured a seven-day remand for Mehtab and Faisal, leading to Shahjaan’s arrest and more recoveries. Linked to multiple theft cases, they used ECMs, BCMs, and key fob cloning. Experts urge car owners to use Faraday pouches, GPS trackers, and

steering locks.