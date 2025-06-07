Gandhi Ngr: 18-year-old stabbed for confronting eve-teaser; 2 held

New Delhi: An 18-year-old teenager was brutally stabbed for commenting on a passerby girl in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area on the morning of Thursday, leading to the arrest of two individuals. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station. The victim has been identified as Ajeem (18), a resident of Old Seelampur, Delhi. The accused were identified as Shane Alam (21) and Shadab (25), both residents of Lakhimpur Khiri, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the victim sustained a grievous injury to his abdomen and is currently receiving medical treatment at SDN Hospital. The incident occurred around 8:30 am when Ajeem was descending the staircase of the building where he resides. He was suddenly confronted by two men, Shane Alam and Shadab, and currently residing on the first floor of the same building. The two are known to the victim. Preliminary investigations revealed that the attack was the result of a prior altercation that occurred on June 4, when Shane allegedly made inappropriate comments at a passerby girl.

Ajeem confronted Shane over the matter, leading to a heated argument which was resolved without police intervention, thanks to the involvement of the victim’s brother and maternal uncle. However, the following day, tensions resurfaced. Shadab allegedly restrained Ajeem while Shane pulled a thread trimmer from his pocket and stabbed him in the right side of his abdomen. The victim’s maternal uncle, Mahfooz Ali, immediately contacted the police and shifted Ajeem to the hospital. He also handed over the weapon, a thread trimmer, to the attending doctor. Based on Ajeem’s statement, an FIR was registered under sections 118(1)/3/5 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have seized the thread trimmer and are actively working to apprehend the accused. Investigation remains ongoing.

