Game on! Khel Mahakumbh begins

New Delhi: Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the first-ever “Khelo Delhi–Delhi Khel Mahakumbh” at Chhatrasal Stadium, describing it as a landmark initiative aimed at transforming the capital into a major sporting hub. Touted as Delhi’s largest grassroots sports festival, the month-long event targets participation from over 30,000 athletes across 17 stadiums.



Calling the event a celebration of youth aspirations, the Chief Minister said, “This is not just a competition, it’s a grand celebration of Delhi’s dreams.” She added, “Delhi has never lacked talent. What was missing was the right platform. This initiative is a historic step that will give direction and opportunity to lakhs of young athletes in the years to come.”

The official mascot “Ranveer” was unveiled during the ceremony, which featured a grand march-past by more than 1,000 participants, including CWSN athletes, school bands, Nashik dhol performers, and representatives from universities and sports associations. Athletes were felicitated, and a high-energy performance by singer Parmish Verma added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Inspired by the vision of Narendra Modi and aligned with national fitness initiatives, the festival seeks to nurture emerging talent and promote healthier lifestyles. Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and Paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar have been named brand ambassadors to motivate young athletes.

Highlighting policy measures, Gupta said nearly Rs.33 crore in long-pending prize money has been released to athletes. Under the new sports policy, Olympic or Paralympic gold medalists will receive Rs.7 crore, silver medalists Rs.5 crore, and bronze medalists Rs.3 crore. Athletes competing at national and international levels will also be eligible for annual assistance of Rs.20 lakh.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, she said, “Our goal is to ensure that no athlete from Delhi ever faces a lack of resources while representing the city or the country,” while outlining plans for new stadiums, modernization of existing facilities, advanced equipment, and trained coaches.

Sports Minister Ashish Sood described the initiative as “a people’s movement to make the capital the sports capital of the country,” adding, “A strong sports culture is a pillar of a strong city. By investing in fitness, discipline, and competitive spirit, we are building a more confident Delhi.”

Competitions will be held in seven disciplines, athletics, football, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, and squash, with participation from schools, colleges, universities, academies, clubs, and open-category players. Officials said the long-term goal is to expand the festival to one lakh grassroots athletes annually, positioning Delhi as a leading centre for sporting excellence.