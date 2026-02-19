Galgotias Univ dropped from AI Impact Summit

Greater Noida: Galgotias University has been dropped from the AI Impact Summit following international criticism over a controversy surrounding a “robotic dog” displayed at the event, even as the dispute remains unresolved.



The row erupted after Chinese sources circulated a social media post alleging that the university had showcased a robotic dog at the summit and claimed it as its own innovation. The post asserted that the robot belonged to a Chinese company and accused the institution of misrepresenting its origin.

The university management has denied ever claiming that it developed the robotic dog.

Amid the clarifications, a separate controversy gathered momentum online.

Critics alleged that the university files a large number of patent applications each year to set records, but that many remain at the filing stage and are not taken forward to implementation. The management has not issued a detailed public response to these allegations.

Registrar Dr N.K. Gaur said the robotic dog was bought in January 2026 from an Indian firm and not developed by the university.

He denied Rs 350 crore was spent on it, clarifying funds were for an AI block and labs. The university apologised for unauthorised remarks.