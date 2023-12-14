Gahlot urged for start of bus service between Old Delhi and Jamia Nagar

: Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday met Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and urged him to start a bus service from Old Delhi to Jamia Nagar, an official statement said. The initiative was meant to facilitate commute of students, a large number of whom come from Old Delhi to study at Jamia. The deputy mayor submitted a memorandum proposing to start a bus service from Old Delhi to Jamia via Jamia Eidgah, Filmistan, Turkman Gate, Nizamuddin, and Jama Masjid. mpost