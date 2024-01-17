Gahlot launches services of ‘Namma Yatri’ app

New Delhi: Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the ‘Namma Yatri App,’ a part of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), aiming to revolutionize ride booking in the capital.



The app, operational in seven cities within the ONDC network, operates on a zero-commission model, empowering auto-rickshaw drivers and enhancing affordability for citizens.

Congratulating Namma Yatri on its Delhi launch, Gahlot expressed, “Bringing ONDC to Delhi and the launch of Namma Yatri app today will bring autos and other digital platforms to Delhiites’ fingertips. We believe this will be also a game-changer in multimodal integration in the future.”

He emphasized the importance of ensuring convenient journeys for Delhi’s 40+ lakh daily trips, highlighting the commitment of the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Namma Yatri, part of the ONDC network since its launch as ‘Yatri’ in Kochi in 2020, operates with a customer-centric approach, serving over 1.7 lakh drivers, 40+ lakh customers, and facilitating 2.5+ crore trips. With a strong focus on driver empowerment, the app has enabled commission-free earnings exceeding Rs 350 crore for drivers.

The Delhi launch aims to on-board 50,000+ drivers in the next three months, further contributing to last-mile connectivity and improving overall commute experiences. Namma Yatri’s commitment extends to recognizing rides to and from the metro as special, providing enhanced services for both drivers and customers.

In the future, the app plans to deepen integration with public transportation through the ONDC Network, promoting seamless multi-modal transportation for sustainable travel in Delhi.

Namma Yatri’s launch in Delhi aligns with its mission to empower drivers, offering higher earnings, respect, and freedom. The app, already boasting a 4.8+ rating and 50+ lakh downloads, positions itself as a reliable and customer-friendly transportation solution.