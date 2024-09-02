Gahlot inaugurates installation of PNG pipelines in Dichaon Kalan and Khaira

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister and MLA of Najafgarh constituency, Kailash Gahlot, inaugurated the installation of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) pipelines in the villages of Dichaon Kalan and Khaira, on Sunday. The project, undertaken by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), is expected to bring a significant improvement in the energy infrastructure of the region.



The installation, costing approximately Rs one crore, is slated for completion within two months, following

which PNG connections will be made available to households in both villages.

Addressing the local residents during the inauguration, Gahlot expressed his vision for the area stating, “Delhi is the capital of the country, but residents of Najafgarh have historically been deprived of essential facilities. After winning the elections in 2015, my dream was to ensure that Najafgarh has all necessary amenities such as water, sewage, gas lines, and good roads. Before 2015, only 15 kilometres of pipeline had been laid in Najafgarh. By 2025, we aim to complete the gas pipeline installation in all colonies and villages of Najafgarh.”

“The introduction of PNG pipelines is a crucial example of our efforts to provide clean energy to Najafgarh residents. Ensuring access to clean energy solutions is vital for the

development and progress of any area. The PNG pipeline connections represent a significant step towards achieving this goal,” he added.

The ambitious project aims to establish PNG pipelines in 21 villages and 200 colonies in Najafgarh by March 2025. To date, IGL has successfully completed work in 30 colonies and 14 villages, including Mitraon, Dhansa, Kazipur, Isapur, Bakra Garh, Mundhela Kalan, Mundhela Khurd, Kair, Ujwa, Malikpur, Samspur, Jafarpur, and Surkpur. Since 2015, over 227 kilometers of PNG pipelines have been installed at a cost of nine crore rupees, with 48,550 meters laid between 2015 and 2020, and 51,700 meters between 2020 and 2023.

PNG is considered a highly secure cooking gas alternative. It is lighter than air and dissipates quickly if a leak occurs, minimizing risks. Unlike LPG, which can be tampered with and often suffers from issues like underweight cylinders, PNG offers a constant and safe energy supply. The meter for PNG is installed similarly to an electricity meter, reducing the chances of tampering.