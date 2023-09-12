G20 traffic restrictions lifted in Ggm

Gurugram: Traffic snarls and jams were witnessed on several Gurugram roads, including the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, on Monday as heavy vehicles entered the city following lifting of restrictions imposed in view of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

The G20 Summit was held on Saturday and Sunday, but restrictions in Delhi and adjoining Gurugram came into effect from Friday.Commuters, particularly office-goers, faced a tough time reaching their destinations with heavy traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, the Jaipur Highway, and the Faridabad-Gurugram Road as well as at Rajiv Chowk and the Kherki Daula Plaza. agencies

People stuck in jams in the morning took to social media to lodge complaints.Taking cognisance, the traffic police took efforts to provide respite to commuters, officials said.Rishi Kumar said that on Monday morning, there was a jam of more than a kilometer at Rajiv Chowk and it took more than 20 minutes to cross the Signature Tower.