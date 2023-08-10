G20 Summit: Work underway to spruce up Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday said it has taken initiatives to beautify Lutyens’ Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit with a focus on water features, horticultural enhancements, and sprucing up infrastructure.



NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay listed the steps taken by the council

to elevate the visual charm of the city.

The NDMC has placed various sculptures including Marble Lions, Polo Horses, Horse Families, and Buddha statues at prominent locations throughout its area, encompassing Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Rajaji Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Vinay Marg, and more, Upadhyay said.

“Focusing on the water features, fountains have been installed at key locations, and the installation process at the remaining sites is well underway,” he said, adding that this endeavour was expected to have been completed by the first week of August.

“Fountains are already gracing places such as Sher Shah Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Akbar Road, Connaught Place, K G Marg, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji Marg, Hyderabad House, Copernicus Marg, and Purana Qila Road,” the NDMC vice chairman said.

He informed that the Horticulture Department of NDMC has dedicated its efforts to create lush green strips alongside 32 major roads.

More than 80,000 potted plants have been curated for display, accompanied by G20-themed flower boards adorning various locations, he said.

New trees have been planted in several areas including Netaji Nagar, Akbar Road, Ashok Road, BKS Marg, Jor Bagh, and many more have been graced with new trees.

Moreover, the horticulture department is also planting saplings within educational institutions, exemplified by Navyug School Laxmi Bai Nagar, N.P. School Havelock Square, Atal Adarsh Girls School Tilak Marg, and others.

In this endeavour, a variety of tree species, such as Champa, Tamarind, Ashoka, Alstonia, and Neem, have been planted. “An impressive goal of 2 thousand trees and 43 lakh saplings has been set, of which 3 thousand trees and 28 lakh saplings have already been planted. This reaffirms NDMC’s commitment to a greener and healthier environment,” he informed.