G20 Summit to affect services of over 300 intercity, express trains

New Delhi: In anticipation of the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi, the Northern Railways has announced significant disruptions to train services.



A list of more than 300 trains reveals the extent of the impact, with 207 trains having their services terminated, terminals of 15 trains changed, and routes of six trains diverted.

Officials from the Northern Railway emphasised that these changes are aimed at accommodating the summit’s security and logistical requirements while minimising passenger inconvenience. To manage the situation, 70 trains, including prestigious services like the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani and Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, will receive additional stoppage stations.

According to railway officials, the adjustments also include alterations to the origin and termination stations of 36 trains. In a bid to ensure security measures are met, three trains will not stop at Delhi’s Kishan Ganj during the summit period. Passengers planning to travel during these dates are strongly advised to check train timings and routes to avoid any disruptions.

The Northern Railways has decided to cancel 40 mail and express trains from September 9-10, in line with the preparations for the G20 Summit. In light of these developments, the Northern Railways shared a ‘Train Handling Plan’ and urged passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. A railway official emphasized, “Keeping in view the security and other important arrangements for the prestigious G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi Area, Railways have made ‘Train Handling Plan’ as under. The passengers are requested to plan their journey on the dates shown accordingly.”

Among the trains affected, services of the Sirsa Tilak Bridge Express will be cancelled from September 9-11, while the Bareilly Junction-New Delhi Intercity Express and New Delhi-Rohtak Junction Intercity Express will be cancelled from September 8-10.

Notably, the New Delhi-Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi) Taj Express, New Delhi-Lohian Khas Jn Sarbat Da Bhala Express, Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge Express, Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express, and Meerut Cantt-Shri Ganganagar Special will also be cancelled on September 9 and 10.

The disruptions continue with a slew of other cancelled trains, including the Delhi Junction-Saharanpur Junction Superfast Express, Delhi Junction-Haridwar Junction Express Special, Ambala Cantonment Junction-Delhi Junction Express, Shri Ganganagar-Delhi Junction Express, Saharanpur Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast Express, and Lohian Khas Junction-New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express and others.