G20 Summit: Schools, offices to shut, WFH as traffic restricted

New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit, the capital city of Delhi is gearing up to implement a series of temporary closures and restrictions to ensure the safety and security of the event’s participants and the general public.



Schools and colleges across Delhi will observe a brief hiatus as they close their doors from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10. This measure has been taken in light of the G20 Summit and will grant students a short break. Normal academic activities are set to resume on Monday, September 11.

During the Summit period, both government and private offices in Delhi will remain closed from September 8 to 10. Employees have been encouraged to work remotely during this interval. As the majority of offices are typically closed on weekends, the impact of this temporary closure on employees is expected to be minimal.

In consideration of VIP movements, the city’s traffic officials have outlined restrictions on heavy vehicles within Delhi. These regulations are set to be enforced around the New Delhi vicinity and other designated secure areas.

While only essential commodities carriers, such as those transporting milk, vegetables, ration items, medicines, and petroleum products, will be allowed entry into the city from the borders, other heavy and medium goods vehicles will be barred. It’s important to note that vehicles will be permitted to exit the city during this period.

As a security measure, malls and markets within the New Delhi area will remain closed throughout the G20 Summit. This restriction, however, applies exclusively to the New Delhi region.

The Delhi Metro network will remain operational during the Summit; however, a handful of metro stations including the Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat are slated for temporary closure from September 8 to September 10 due to security and VIP movement considerations. All other metro stations and lines will maintain regular services.

To accommodate VIP movement, entry of DTC buses into New Delhi will be restricted from September 8 to 10. Certain DTC bus routes will be redirected or terminated at adjacent areas such as Ghazipur, Sarai Kale Khan, and Anand Vihar. Buses originating from Haryana and Rajasthan will be halted at the Rajokri border.

The administration is taking these temporary measures to ensure a seamless and secure environment for the high-profile G20 Summit. Citizens and visitors are advised to stay informed about these closures and restrictions and to cooperate with the authorities for the successful execution of this global event.