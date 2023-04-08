G20 Summit: Flower pots & foliage to adorn MCD roads

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to install various types of foliage and flower pots on sidewalks and kerbs of over 20 roads under its jurisdiction as part of the beautification ahead of the G20 Summit here, an official said.

He said the installation of potted plants would be completed in the next four months.

Authorities are working on identifying the roads in all 12 zones which are “popular and connect tourist places” for the installation of potted plants. It is the first time after the 2010 Commonwealth Games that such a proposal is being considered.

“We have decided to use potted plants because we don’t have much space on the sides of roads. Potted plants are the best options. We are looking for shrubs that have been flowering for a long time. At least they should have four-six months of flowering,” the official said.

“We will identify over 20 stretches in the areas under our jurisdiction. In the next four months, we will install potted plants. This will ensure the beautification ahead of the G20 summit,” he added.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State and Government is scheduled to be held here on September 9 and 10.

Some of the shrubs that have been chosen by the officials are bougainvillea, champa and cassia biflora.

These varieties are drought tolerant, have flowered for several months and are well-suited for Delhi weather conditions.

“We were looking for plants and trees that can be

grown in dry weather. Because in the case of potted plants, there is a requirement for a proper supply of water,” the official said.