G20: Multiple levels of automatic backup to ensure power supply

New Delhi: To ensure uninterrupted power supply for the G20 Summit, authorities are leveraging latest technology and have installed multiple backups at the venue, Pragati Maidan, officials said on Saturday.



Power discom BSES has enhanced the supply to Pragati Maidan by establishing three separate power sources to ensure reliability. Cables measuring three km have been laid to connect to the ITPO grid, offering greater flexibility, they said. Additionally, the company has installed three 1,600 KVA distribution transformers to serve as a power supply backup. All three power sources for the Pragati Maidan grid now feature changeover systems or multiple levels of automatic backup, said a BSES official.

“This means that in the highly unlikely event of one cable failing, the power supply will automatically and seamlessly switch to the second cable. If the second cable also fails, the system will switch to the third source,” he said.

In addition to these measures, BSES is establishing a 24x7 control room at Pragati Maidan, staffed by 20 experienced personnel at any given time. They will continuously monitor the power supply at the venue, leveraging advanced technology for reliable power supply during the two-day G20 Summit, BSES official said.

“The discom has also deployed some of the most advanced technology in India’s power distribution sector. Systems such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distribution management system (DMS) and GIS to facilitate real-time monitoring of power supply in the city, including at G20 venues, and allow for swift restoration in case of faults,” he said.

Through GIS mapping, BSES has catalogued all of its distribution assets and consumer locations, including the G20 venues, he further said.