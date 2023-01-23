G20: MCD to install artworks at mkts, parks

New Delhi: Civic authorities have built a park in the Lajpat Nagar market area and decorated it with sculptural art, while plans are afoot to install public art at other places also to enhance the look and feel of the city for the G20 meetings.

India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings and events during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a statement said it has stepped up its preparations for the

G20 events. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the park

built by the MCD and its located in the middle of the market,

near gate No.5 of the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, a senior official said.