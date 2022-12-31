G20: MCD identifies 257 roads for repair work in city, to fix potholes on 40 streets

New Delhi: Nearly 260 streets and roads in Delhi have been identified for repairs as part of the civic authority's efforts to spruce up the national capital for next year's G20 Summit and meetings.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also started to decorate the city with thematic murals to enhance its look and feel.

Nearly 257 roads and streets in 12 zones that require repairs have been identified. The MCD will also repair drains along with the roads, wherever required, a senior official said on Saturday.

The repair work has been taken up "on a war footing," the MCD said in a statement.

The civic body has accelerated work on the repair of roads and streets, keeping in view the G20 meetings to be held in Delhi in March, and the summit in September 2023, the official said.

The MCD has identified 23 roads in the Najafgarh zone, 14 in the West zone, 15 in the Shahdara North zone, 27 in the Keshavpuram zone, 53 in the Karol Bagh zone and 15 in the Narela zone, among others, that require repair work.

The MCD said Rs 182.85 crore would be allocated for the repair works.

The civic body has also identified 40 major roads where potholes will be repaired. The civic body aims to complete the work before the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in March, it added.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations in the country, culminating with the annual G20 summit on September 9-10.