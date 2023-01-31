G20: Govt to redev roads around ITPO complex, okays proj worth Rs 17 cr

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved a project worth Rs 17.5 crore for beautification and strengthening of Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road around ITPO complex.

Under this project, beautification and strengthening of 5.8 km road from W-Point to Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, from IP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point on Bhairon Marg and Ring Road will be done. The project is also part of preparations of G-20 conventions to be held in 2023.

The project includes resurfacing of these roads, beautification of footpath and central verge and improvement of existing drainage system. The Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the PWD officials to complete all the work related to the project by March.

Speaking about the project, Sisodia said, “It is a matter of great pride and honour that G20 conventions are being hosted in Delhi. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working in mission mode to improve the roads of Delhi to provide a better commuting experience to the people of Delhi and in view of the preparations for G-20. Under this project, the work of beautification and strengthening of the road from W-Point to Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, from IP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point on Bhairon Marg and Ring Road will be done by PWD, along

with this the greenery on either sides of the road will also be ensured.”