G20 Flower Festival begins at CP

New Delhi: A two-day flower festival, which will see the participation of several G20 nations, was inaugurated at Central Park, Connaught Place, in the national Capital on Saturday.



The flower festival, themed Colour and Vibrancy’, was inaugurated by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav.

The objective of the festival is to showcase the vibrancy and colourful display of G20 members and guest countries, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said in a statement.

Flower plants of different colours and varieties are on display in different forms and installations, it said.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Yadav urged the people of Delhi to plant flowers in their neighbourhood to beautify the surroundings.

The NDMC has displayed different flower plants showcasing the diversity of the Indian Subcontinent. The four G20 countries that are participating in the festival are China, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands.

The corporation has provided the required space to all the participating G20 members and guest countries for the festival, the statement said.

The festival also showcases paintings or photographs of flowers such as national flowers or major flower gardens of G20 members and guest countries, it said.

The festival will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm. Entry will be free for the general public, the statement said.

NDMC Chairperson Amit Yadav urged people to visit the flower festival and experience the blossoming nature.

The public can also purchase their favourite plants from various stalls set up in the event. A painting competition for schoolgoing children was also organised at the event.

NDMC Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay, council Member Vishakha Shailani, secretary G20 secretariat Muktesh Pardesi and participants from China, Netherland and Japan were among others who attended the event.