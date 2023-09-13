G20: Delhi CP commends officers and personnel

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner extended heartfelt commendations and accolades to officers and personnel who played a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless execution of arrangements for the historic G20 Summit.



The flawless orchestration of the colossal G20 Summit, a mammoth undertaking that required unwavering commitment and dedication from every member of the Delhi Police force, is a testament to the shared sense of pride and ownership in the mission’s overall objectives.

This exceptional camaraderie and unwavering commitment have not gone unnoticed. In recognition of their outstanding efforts, officers and personnel have been honoured with CP’s Special Commendation Disc and Certificate.

These distinctive commendation discs, manufactured in accordance with specifications provided, will be distributed in a decentralised manner by the respective Heads of Offices.

The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, extended his warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to all the deserving recipients. This well-deserved decoration underscores the exemplary dedication and professionalism exhibited by these officers and personnel during the momentous G20 Summit.