G20 commemorative park displays logo and flags of member nations

New Delhi: India’s presidency of the G20 has been commemorated in a municipal park in south Delhi with a giant thematic logo of the influential grouping and flags of member nations mounted atop 20 decorative pillars installed in its lush gardens.

The park is located in Greater Kailash and area MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the heads of state and other delegates who will come for the G20 Summit next month, should remember the warmth extended by the city and its people.

The G20 Leaders Summit is slated to be held on September 9-10 and a large number of prominent roads and other areas in the city have been cleaned and beautified in the run-up to the mega event that will be hosted at newly-built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

Bharadwaj says many local residents have already started calling the park located in front of M Block Market at Greater Kailash-2, as the ‘G20 park’, even though it has not been formally named so.

The placement of the pillars in a semicircular arc behind the main G20 logo has been done in an open arena fashion.