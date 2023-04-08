G-20 Summit: Govt to plant 20L flowering saplings in city

New Delhi: The Delhi government has set a target of planting 20 lakh flowering saplings in the national Capital as part of its preparations for the G-20 Summit slated to be held in September.

Of these, the forest and wildlife department will plant 12 lakh saplings and other agencies the rest.

A forest department official said flowering species such as jacaranda and palas will be planted in large numbers.

The entire exercise will be completed by July end.

Over 10 lakh exotic potted plants will also add to the beauty of the national Capital as it gets ready to host the G-20 Summit, officials said.

The horticulture wings of the central and Delhi government departments, including the Delhi Development Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi, have been asked to decorate public spaces, roundabouts, major intersections, flyovers and vertical greens in the city with exotic flowering plants.