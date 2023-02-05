G-20 Summit: Following high-level meet, L-G visits various locations to take stock

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena, following a high-level committee meeting visited various locations in the city to take stock of the ongoing work in relation to the several events for the upcoming G-20 Summit.



The L-G was accompanied by the Chief Secretary and heads of all stakeholder departments/agencies, including DDA, NDMC, MCD, PWD, ASI, Delhi Police, Transport, Tourism, DTTDC and Railways etc. All these agencies are carrying out extensive works of cleaning, repair, maintenance, overhaul and make over of Roads, Flyovers, heritage sites, markets and hotels, among others.

The day started with visiting areas from ISBT, Hanuman Mandir, Salimgarh Fort, Red Fort, outer ring road along Yamuna and the Samadhi stretch. Saxena inspected the ongoing work on foot. He issued specific instructions for decongestion and cleaning of areas around the Hanuman Mandir and under the Hanuman Setu flyover. ASI was instructed to clean and repair the walls of Salimgarh Fort and the bridge connecting it to the Red Fort. Railways was similarly asked to repair and revamp the overbridge next to Salimgarh Fort.

He also directed concerned land/road owning agencies to ensure that the green spaces along and around the outer ring road along Yamuna are spruced up and made encroachment free. Thereafter, at site of ITPO Complex, on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, where the Summit meeting is expected to be held, the L-G reviewed the steps being taken by the Traffic Police and the PWD to ensure seamless exit and entry to the complex from towards India Gate and Bhagwan Das road.

An open drain adjacent to the Purana Qila towards Bhairon Marg was directed to be cleaned and lighting arrangements and repair of the Fort by ASI were reviewed.

At the roundabout on approach road to Qutub Minar, L-G asked the Traffic Police to immediately explore the possibility of making the stretch ‘one way’, so as to eliminate traffic congestion that mars the area.

The Mehrauli Archeological Park and the Qutub Minar Complex were decided to be seamlessly interconnected, so as to develop the entire area into a heritage walk, and a Baoli in the area which has become nonexistent with silt and garbage deposited into it was instructed to be cleaned and revived. ASI along with the Delhi Urban Heritage Foundation, under DDA will work in conjunction for implementing this in a mission mode. They will also ensure cleaning, repair and facelift of the historic Quli Khan Mazaar and the Kamali-Jamali Mosque in the Qutub Complex.