G-20 posters displayed in Delhi Metro trains

New Delhi: Thematic posters hailing India’s year-long presidency of the G-20 have been put up inside coaches of several Delhi Metro trains, and the DMRC is working on prominently displaying the logo of the influential bloc at all stations on its network.

India assumed the presidency of the G-20 on December 1 last. Over 200 meetings are planned to be hosted at 55 locations across the country, that will end with a summit in Delhi in September.

Many government complexes, public buildings and offices have already displayed posters, banners and standees in their premises, bearing the logo, and the theme of the G-20 under India’s presidency — ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

In November last, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India’s G-20 presidency during an online event.

India’s upcoming presidency of the G-20 grouping is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for the country in its 75th year of Independence, he had said after unveiling the logo.

At North Block and South Block — the Secretariat of the central government — Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawn that houses the Ministry of External Affairs, Transport Bhawan that houses the Tourism Ministry, and various other buildings, the thematic G-20 logo in cut-out form or digitally, have been displayed.

The G20 logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India’s national flag saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G-20 logo is “Bharat”, written in the Devanagari

script, according to the G20 website.

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life human, animal, plant, and microorganisms and their

interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe, it says.

Delhi Metro too has joined in the spirit and displayed thematic G-20 posters, in both English and Hindi, inside the coaches of many trains on various corridors.